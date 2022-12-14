Happening Today: Kirtland AFB to host 45th annual Operation Holiday Cheer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Kirtland Air Force Base is set to host their 45th annual Operation Holiday Cheer this Wednesday.

The event starts 11 a.m., December 14, at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, where hundreds of Albuquerque families can get a nice holiday meal and kids can get a gift as they meet Santa Claus.

More than 1,500 toys will be distributed during the event, thanks to donations from Kirtland firefighters and employees and local businesses.

The firefighters began hosting this event in 1977. This year’s event is being held in conjunction with the Albuquerque East Central Community Center.