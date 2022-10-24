‘Haven House’ to host Oct. 29 family fun event rallying against DV
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are around 145,000 residents in Sandoval County but only one domestic abuse shelter.
Haven House is hosting a family fun event this Saturday, October 29, to raise awareness for their efforts in the county and to rally for the end of domestic abuse.
The free event runs from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. and will feature activities, such as a car show, trunk or treat, pet parade/costume contest, a raffle, candlelight vigil and more, during the gathering at Campus Park & Sky Room Ampitheater in Rio Rancho.
