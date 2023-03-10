Health effects and local debate over Daylight Saving Time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend and health effects are being considered as some debate if we should still do the annual time change.

For many people, it can be difficult to get into a new rhythm with the time change, especially when it comes to sleep. However, you can start preparing now.

One of the things you can do is have a bedtime routine. Part of that includes disconnecting.

“Make sure you turn off all your artificial lights, such as your overhead lights, your TV, your cellphone, your computers, your laptops, all these sorts of things. Your body and your brain get used to kinda getting ready for sleep,” said Dr. Gilberto Heredia at Optum NM.

While you’re checking and changing your clocks, be sure to change the batteries on your smoke detectors. We often forget about that but it’s important to keep those working in case of a house fire. You should switch out the batteries at least once a year.

New Mexico legislators are considering multiple bills that could determine if the time change continues.

Republican state Sen. Cliff Pirtle, of Roswell, and Democratic state Sen. Roberto Gonzales, of Taos, introduced competing bills to end the practice of changing our clocks.

Pirtle’s bill, Senate Bill 287, would keep New Mexico permanently on Daylight Saving Time. Gonzales’ bill, Senate Bill 191, would keep our state permanently on standard time.

“The vast majority of people that message me, that’s the time that they prefer. I say all the time, summertime all the time,” Sen. Pirtle said.

“It seems like, just as you’re getting into that pattern, here we go again, and we change again,” Sen. Gonzales said.

Gonzales’ bill hasn’t moved in the state Senate. Meanwhile, Pirtle’s bill is currently in the Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee.

States like Arizona and Hawaii have kept their time consistent year-round for years now.

TRACK THE BILLS:

SB 287 – Stay on Daylight Saving Time

SB 191 – Stay on standard time