Health officials urge vaccination as flu activity increases in New Mexico

New Mexico is standing out in the Southwest with a high amount of flu cases.

Albuquerque, N.M. — Nowadays when we talk about family gatherings like Thanksgiving, the thought of spreading illness can sometimes be part of the calculations – especially since COVID-19 began. But it’s not just COVID-19 to keep in mind.

This is the latest flu map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It shows New Mexico is standing out in the Southwest with a high amount of cases.

But New Mexico isn’t the only state seeing a high number of flu cases. It’s one reason why the CDC is urging people to get vaccinated.

Another map from the New Mexico Department of Health shows Santa Fe, Los Alamos, Rio Arriba, Lincoln and Curry County as the counties with the highest percentage of emergency visits with a flu, COVID-19, or RSV diagnosis.

The first flu cases of the year were reported in New Mexico late last month.

Right now, doctors are encouraging people to get the flu vaccine, especially because this year’s vaccine is showing some success.

“This year the match is very good it’s between 60 and 65% which is excellent, so we definitely want to see, get in and get that vaccine,” said Dr. John Zaso, a pediatrician with the Nassau University Medical Center.

Along with the flu vaccine, health officials are asking people to get their COVID-19 booster, too.

State health officials are also advising doctors to test patients not just for COVID-19 or the flu, but for both because it’s possible for people to be sick with both viruses at the same time.