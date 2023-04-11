Healthy food vending machines launched by local nonprofit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Vending machines often don’t have the healthiest foods but Meals on Wheels’ new machines are offering something different and locally sourced.

The “Forage” vending machines offer fresh salads, bowls and burritos from Three Sisters Kitchen in Albuquerque. They also offer Taos Bakes bars, yogurt and drinks like sparkling water and coconut water.

The local nonprofit partnered with Presbyterian Hospitals to bring the Forage machines to two of their locations:

Northside Urgent Care, Forage Café

Rust Medical Center, Food Court

All you have to do is swipe your card and pick what you want from the Forage machine. Then, all proceeds from the machines go toward Meals on Wheels of New Mexico.

“This is a triple win. It’s easy access to fresh foods for patients, their families and medical staff. We are supporting local farmers and partners, and the proceeds will support people who need a local home-delivered meal service,” said Dennis Plummer, who oversees Forage for Meals on Wheels of New Mexico.

Meals on Wheels says there are more locations coming to the Albuquerque and Santa Fe areas. If you’re interested in hosting one of their machines, click here to visit their website or contact them at 505-418-1088.