Heart Month: Preventing disease with an app

February is American Heart Month and there is an app that can help you track your health.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — February is Heart Month and we’re not just talking about your love life – it’s about your heart and keeping your heart health in check.

According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the U.S.

“Even if you think, ‘I am at really high risk, I can’t do anything about that,’ you actually can. We can prevent heart disease,” said Robert Taylor, a cardiologist at Optum New Mexico.

A good way to start is to stay on top of your numbers.

“If you know the numbers for diabetes and get that checked, your primary doctor can screen you for that. Get your blood pressure checked at least once a year to make sure that is not a problem. If heart disease runs in your family you certainly got to check your cholesterol,” Taylor said.

Things like blood pressure can be a risk factor for heart disease.

Now, there may be a way to check on your health with the app, “Together by Renne,” which Dr. Renee Dua started. “Together by Renne” works with AI to scan your face and give you results within 60 seconds.

“These readings are within 90% accuracy of a home device. And the way the vitals technology specifically works is that it uses reflections in the skin, colors within the skin and looks at the volume of blood vessels under the skin to determine what the blood pressure is,” Dr. Dua claims.

Dr. Dua says this isn’t meant to replace a doctor visit. It’s simply there to give you a guide to where you may be at.

According to recent New Mexico Department of Health data, like the U.S., heart disease was the primary cause of death in our state. Since prevention is key, NMDOH has a heart disease and stroke prevention program.

“It’s the coordinating body, both looking at the data and using evidence-based information to get people working on healthier habits to prevent heart disease,” said Miranda Durham, NMDOH’s chief medical officer.

Healthier habits include keeping track of your vitals, exercising and eating right. Health officials say while heart disease is most common with older people, it can also impact younger people.