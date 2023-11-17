Heart of New Mexico: Buckhorn Tavern

In 2018, Buckhorn Bobby, also known as Bob Olguin, made the announcement he was going to step away from Buckhorn Tavern after a health scare. He had gained international acclaim for his green chile cheeseburgers – he was on the Food Network and even featured in GQ.

SAN ANTONIO, N.M. — In 2018, Buckhorn Bobby, also known as Bob Olguin, made the announcement he was going to step away from Buckhorn Tavern after a health scare. He had gained international acclaim for his green chile cheeseburgers – he was on the Food Network and even featured in GQ.

“The old timers always tell you to take the time to smell the roses,” Olguin said. “There’s a lot of meaning to it when you… reiterate your life.”

Now, the new owners of Buckhorn Tavern are cooking up their own legacy. Ernie Sichler and his wife, Stephanie Sichler, bought the Buckhorn in 2019. As soon as they opened, the pandemic shut them down.

But seasons changed, and a new recipe – of sorts – took shape, that was inspired by Stephanie’s father, Russell Armitage.

Click on the video above for the full story.