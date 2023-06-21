Heart of New Mexico: Glass harmonica

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – What if we told you one of the rarest instruments in the world was played right here in Albuquerque? That fewer than 10 people on the planet even know how to play it?

Well, down an ordinary dusty, Corrales Road Mayling Garcia has something truly extraordinary.

“My mother named me, and after having seven kids, she needed another name,” said Garcia.

As an artist, she listened to her heart and her father.

“And then my dad, meanwhile, was like, ‘Get married and get off my back.’ He had all these kids,” Garcia said.

One day she heard her calling during an east coast college visit.

