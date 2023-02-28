Heart of New Mexico: Longtime educator, volunteer to retire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque educator has now come full circle after a lifetime of helping others understand the world around them.

KOB 4 shares why this teacher truly demonstrates the Heart of New Mexico.

“Mrs. Shaver has been at this school for, well, ever since it opened,” said Leo Russell.

Mrs. Leo Russell has some back-up in her first grade class.

“She’s my right-hand man. So, if I’m thinking it, she’s usually doing it about five seconds later,” said Russell.

Cyntella Shaver helps teach at Susie Rayos Marmon and started in 1989.

“Ms. Marmon told Laguna stories or legends long ago. Here at our new school these stories these are being told once again, teaching us about our past, and giving us strength to build a bright and rewarding future,” said Shaver.

Shaver says she was teaching her siblings long before she led her own classroom.

“Well, let’s see I’m the oldest of ten children, so I taught most of my life,” said Shaver.

After graduating high school, she went to the University of New Mexico to learn how to teach, before getting her first official job.

But it’s not Ms. Shaver’s longevity that makes her different, it’s because for more than the past decade she’s been doing this for free.

“As a volunteer I can do what I want to do and work with the kids,” said Shaver.

Shaver retired in 2009, but this year may be her last year.

