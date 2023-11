For this Heart of New Mexico, KOB 4 takes you into the mountains to show you how a very old attraction now has some new life.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – In New Mexico there is beauty all around us. Just like the rivers and streams in the state, some places are evolving.

In this Heart of New Mexico, KOB 4 takes you into the mountains to show you how a very old attraction now has some new life.

Click the video above to see the full story.