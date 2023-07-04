Heat advisory issued as temperatures near triple-digits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — While it’s great to see so many people out enjoying the summer weather, it can’t be stressed enough how dangerous the heat can be.

For the first time this year, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory.

“Typically for this time of year, it isn’t abnormal. There are some heat stress concerns, given it is the Fourth of July. We want people to be aware of the heat and the potential concerns that go along with it,” said Clay Anderson, the senior forecaster with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.

People often forget those concerns during their Fourth of July fun, Anderson says.

“On the Fourth of July, we could see our first 100° at the Sunport. We are going to be looking for more of the same Wednesday. Maybe even a degree or two hotter,” Anderson said.

We saw New Mexicans staying cool by the pool.

“The main thing people need to do is stay hydrated. I think most Albuquerqueans are aware of that. We have such a dry and, sometimes, hot climate,” Anderson said.

Many swimmers took his advice and had water bottles nearby. Some even took it one step further and had hats and sun gear with them.

“If people start developing things like headaches, nausea or start to feel weak, that’s a cue your body is trying to tell you to remove yourself from the sun and from the heat and hydrate immediately,” Anderson explained.

You can monitor heat exhaustion at home, as long as symptoms are improving. Doctors can better treat more serious conditions, like heat stroke.

The National Weather Service says we could see triple-digit heat for the next several days. That will bring more heat advisories.

Experts recommend staying hydrated and out of the sun as much as possible.