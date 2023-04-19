Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims office to hold town hall Wednesday

SANTA FE, N.M. — The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Claims Office and Mora County are hosting a town hall meeting Wednesday night at Mora High School.

The office will present updates on the claims process and introduce new leadership staff. There will also be Q&A time, with both English and Spanish speakers and ASL interpreters on-hand.

The town hall is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the high school. Doors open at 5 p.m.

If you’re unable to attend, you can submit your questions to ClaimsOffice@fema.dhs.gov

For more information on the claims office, click here or here for info in Spanish. Their hotline is also open from Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at 505-995-7133.