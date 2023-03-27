Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire claims hotline now open

SANTA FE, N.M. — FEMA now has a hotline open for people to get various information about Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire claims and the agency’s claims office.

Claims office team members will answer questions about office locations, office hours and general claims office and process information.

The hotline, 505-955-7133, is available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT, Monday through Thursday to speak to someone.

FEMA says while the hotline hours may change going forward, you can also email them at ClaimsOffice@fema.dhs.gov.

You can also visit the Claims Office website (also available in Spanish) and/or their Facebook page for more information.