Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire claims office job fair set for next week

SANTA FE, N.M. — FEMA announced they’ll be hosting a job fair next Wednesday and Thursday to fill openings at the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office.

The job fair will take place December 14 at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – and December 15 in Las Vegas at the Old Memorial Middle School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You’re asked to bring a valid ID (e.g., driver’s license, Social Security card, passport) and enough copies of your resume to share for each job you want. Applicants must be U.S. citizens who are at least 18 years or older, have a high school diploma or GED and pass a background check.

The positions being offered are full-time and in-person, to help impacted individuals, businesses and organizations. If hired, you could be placed in either Las Vegas, Mora or Santa Fe, with annual pay ranging from $55,169 to $123,675.

Positions include customer navigators, claims representatives and several specialist positions for things such as inventory and supply management and public affairs.

More information on each position and what’s required is available on the FEMA website.