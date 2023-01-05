High Ridge 8 movie theater to close Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Regal UA High Ridge theater, next to Hinkle Family Fun Center, is closing Thursday.

The theater made the announcement on Instagram Monday. Flyers on the theater’s front door read, “Due to adverse marketing conditions, High Ridge 8 will close for good on Thursday.”

Regal Cinemas has not officially commented on the closure, but this is a trend across the country. At least three theaters in Albuquerque, including Cinemark’s downtown location, have shut down in recent years.

Despite the shift to streaming, moviegoers KOB 4 spoke with said they still enjoy the movie theater experience, and they have fond memories of the theater.

The theater is closing at 8 p.m. Thursday. The 7:30 p.m. showing of “Babylon” is the last movie the public can get tickets for.

