ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month – and a group of students are on a mission to raise awareness and honor a teacher.

Dawn Witiuk, who taught math at La Cueva High School, died of breast cancer eight years ago. The high school’s football team and student senate have organized the sale of pink bracelets in order to fund a scholarship in her name.

