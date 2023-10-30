High school playoffs underway
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This morning, athletes all over the state woke up early like it was Christmas morning, except Santa Claus wasn’t here — they were all watching the NMAA’s selection shows to see where their teams would be in the playoffs this year in football and soccer.
Here are the brackets below, per the NMAA:
Football
6A Football:
Here’s a look at the Class 6A Bracket for the 2023 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships. pic.twitter.com/qFrM0b7M8e— NMAA (@_NMAA) October 29, 2023
5A Football:
Here’s a look at the Class 5A Bracket for the 2023 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships. pic.twitter.com/T1NbbMxhZV— NMAA (@_NMAA) October 29, 2023
4A Football:
Here’s a look at the Class 4A Bracket for the 2023 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships. pic.twitter.com/nVUF97RpZl— NMAA (@_NMAA) October 29, 2023
3A Football:
Here’s a look at the Class 3A Bracket for the 2023 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships. pic.twitter.com/hYnW3Pv608— NMAA (@_NMAA) October 29, 2023
2A Football:
Here’s a look at the Class 2A Bracket for the 2023 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships. pic.twitter.com/1GzTCY0awV— NMAA (@_NMAA) October 29, 2023
Boys Soccer
5A Soccer:
Here is a look at the Boys Class 5A Bracket for the 2023 NMAA State Soccer Championships. pic.twitter.com/LfckLON6wv— NMAA (@_NMAA) October 29, 2023
4A Soccer:
Here is a look at the Boys Class 4A Bracket for the 2023 NMAA State Soccer Championships. pic.twitter.com/ICQA9j1g1Y— NMAA (@_NMAA) October 29, 2023
3A Soccer:
Here is a look at the Boys Class A-3A Bracket for the 2023 NMAA State Soccer Championships. pic.twitter.com/iAkJX1eLW9— NMAA (@_NMAA) October 29, 2023
Girls Soccer
5A Soccer:
Here is a look at the Girls Class 5A Bracket for the 2023 NMAA State Soccer Championships. pic.twitter.com/CxDYBZT7tu— NMAA (@_NMAA) October 29, 2023
4A Soccer:
Here is a look at the Girls Class 4A Bracket for the 2023 NMAA State Soccer Championships. pic.twitter.com/BjQgysOmyk— NMAA (@_NMAA) October 29, 2023
3A Soccer:
Here is a look at the Girls Class A-3A Bracket for the 2023 NMAA State Soccer Championships. pic.twitter.com/zcZGwQtPxU— NMAA (@_NMAA) October 29, 2023