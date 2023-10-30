High school playoffs underway

This morning, athletes all over the state woke up early like it was Christmas morning, except Santa Claus wasn't here -- they were all watching the NMAA's selection shows to see where their teams would be in the playoffs this year in football and soccer.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This morning, athletes all over the state woke up early like it was Christmas morning, except Santa Claus wasn’t here — they were all watching the NMAA’s selection shows to see where their teams would be in the playoffs this year in football and soccer.

Here are the brackets below, per the NMAA:

Football

6A Football:

Here’s a look at the Class 6A Bracket for the 2023 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships. pic.twitter.com/qFrM0b7M8e — NMAA (@_NMAA) October 29, 2023

5A Football:

Here’s a look at the Class 5A Bracket for the 2023 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships. pic.twitter.com/T1NbbMxhZV — NMAA (@_NMAA) October 29, 2023

4A Football:

Here’s a look at the Class 4A Bracket for the 2023 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships. pic.twitter.com/nVUF97RpZl — NMAA (@_NMAA) October 29, 2023

3A Football:

Here’s a look at the Class 3A Bracket for the 2023 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships. pic.twitter.com/hYnW3Pv608 — NMAA (@_NMAA) October 29, 2023

2A Football:

Here’s a look at the Class 2A Bracket for the 2023 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships. pic.twitter.com/1GzTCY0awV — NMAA (@_NMAA) October 29, 2023

Boys Soccer

5A Soccer:

Here is a look at the Boys Class 5A Bracket for the 2023 NMAA State Soccer Championships. pic.twitter.com/LfckLON6wv — NMAA (@_NMAA) October 29, 2023

4A Soccer:

Here is a look at the Boys Class 4A Bracket for the 2023 NMAA State Soccer Championships. pic.twitter.com/ICQA9j1g1Y — NMAA (@_NMAA) October 29, 2023

3A Soccer:

Here is a look at the Boys Class A-3A Bracket for the 2023 NMAA State Soccer Championships. pic.twitter.com/iAkJX1eLW9 — NMAA (@_NMAA) October 29, 2023

Girls Soccer

5A Soccer:

Here is a look at the Girls Class 5A Bracket for the 2023 NMAA State Soccer Championships. pic.twitter.com/CxDYBZT7tu — NMAA (@_NMAA) October 29, 2023

4A Soccer:

Here is a look at the Girls Class 4A Bracket for the 2023 NMAA State Soccer Championships. pic.twitter.com/BjQgysOmyk — NMAA (@_NMAA) October 29, 2023

3A Soccer: