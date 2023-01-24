High winds blow across Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s been an overall miserable winter day in the metro with winds enduring for most of the day.

Driving conditions around downtown Albuquerque are clear Monday night, but KOB 4 crews saw plenty of rogue tumbleweeds settled for the night on the interstate.

In the metro as a whole we did have a few close calls as far as downed power lines and trees, but at last check the PNM power outage map looks clear.

We were able to track down a few people braving the cold long enough to chat with us about the wind and the winter we’ve had so far. As usual some are winter weather lovers, while others are already looking ahead to summer.

“I come out here pretty much everyday and enjoy the bosque and now the weather even, it’s not all that bad. So rain or shine you’re out here? Yep yeah like to be. Yeah,” said David Ramirez, an Albuquerque resident.

“The last time I remember our weather being like this was that big blizzard we had in like what 2006 or 7 around Valentine’s Day?” said Stephanie Drake, lives in Albuquerque.

If you live in certain communities, you could wake up to a fresh dusting of snow, while others will miss out on yet another storm.