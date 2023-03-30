High winds Thursday in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico will see a “high-speed blowout” Thursday, as winds will be high and will kick up the fire danger.

Temperatures will be warm, in the 60s through the 80s for much of the state. However, gusts upward of 50 to 60 mph will make that moot.

Red flag warnings are posted east and south of the Albuquerque metro. Where there aren’t red flag warnings, there are wind advisories.

Hold on to your hats, stay inside and maybe treasure some good memories through stories with friends. Steve Stucker salutes 33 years of memories in his full forecast on his second-to-last day.