Highland High School coach talks upcoming all-sports camp

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — When you think of kids’ sports camps, it’s typically for one sport but Highland High School is offering an all-sports camp next month.

Highland is offering a camp involving all sorts of sports, from football to golf to weightlifting. This is the second summer this program is taking place.

It starts Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Kindergarteners through seventh graders are eligible to participate.

Phillip Lovato, the head football coach, stopped by to talk about the camp and a special scholarship. Learn more about it in the video above and by clicking here.