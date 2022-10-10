Highlights of the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Among all the visitors to arrive in New Mexico, perhaps the most unwelcome ones were the constant rain and clouds that stuck around for nearly the entire event.

Even the one moment where people thought they could have a Balloon Glow, was interrupted by a storm that came out of nowhere, and forced a chaotic evacuation of Balloon Fiesta Park.

But, amid the problems, there were also chances for Albuquerque to shine and be the balloon capital of the world that it’s known for.

KOB 4’s Ryan Laughlin shows you the highlights.

