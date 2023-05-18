Hobbs police: Man dies after shooting in Walmart parking lot

HOBBS, N.M. — A man died at a local hospital after Hobbs police say a suspect shot him in the Walmart parking lot overnight.

Around 2:07 a.m. Thursday, police officers responded there to a report of someone shot. When they arrived, they found 24-year-old Jordan Ruiz in the lot with a gunshot wound.

Emergency personnel took Ruiz to the hospital where he later died.

Police believe the suspect knew Ruiz and that this wasn’t a random act. Detectives are continuing to investigate.

If you have any information, reach out to dispatch at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.