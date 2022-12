ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Everyone loves a good holiday party but it’s important to remember some essential etiquette, which an Albuquerque HR expert explains in the video above.

Some of Heather Talamante’s “do”s and “don’t”s include:

Do

Socialize

Say “Thank you”

Keep things professional

Dress appropriately

Don’t

Hook up with your co-worker or boss

Drink in-excess

Bring up sensitive subjects (gossip, politics, religion, etc.)