Holloman Air Force Base sets date for 2024 air show

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. — Holloman Air Force Base’s 49th Wing announced Friday its Legacy of Liberty Air Show will take place June 2, 2024.

The event is free and open to the public. Various aircraft will be on display and aerobatic performances will take place. Guests can also interact with the Holloman Airmen.

The air show will also have food, music and various family-friendly activities, such as a kid zone and a STEM area.

The 49th Wing says this will showcase what the U.S. Air Force and Holloman AFB are capable of and what their mission is.

The schedule is still being finalized and will be released at a later date. Click here for updates.