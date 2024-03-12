Home video offers glimpse into Oppenheimer’s life in Socorro

"Oppenheimer" dominated at the 2024 Academy Awards, winning seven Oscars including "Best Picture." The film is based on a pivotal piece of New Mexico state history and has reignited interest in the scientist and the race to create the atomic bomb.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — “Oppenheimer” dominated at the 2024 Academy Awards, winning seven Oscars including “Best Picture.” The film is based on a pivotal piece of New Mexico state history and has reignited interest in the scientist and the race to create the atomic bomb.

The Los Alamos Historical Society says they have seen even more visitors after its release. Now, the Socorro Historical Society hopes new footage will help paint a more complete picture of New Mexico history.

“Socorro played a big part in the Manhattan Project, because of his connections and his friendships here, and also he ate here everyday, he slept here every night, and it’s only 35 miles away — we’re the largest town closest to that Trinity Site,” said Gary Jaramillo, a membre of Socoro’s Historical Society.

Jaramillo says Oppenheimer lived in the town for seven years. Jaramillo’s uncle was a film buff and manager of Socorro’s Loma Theater, and he documented a lot of the town’s happenings on 8 mm film.

When he died, Jaramillo got those home videos.

“I sent them to a film company who does the old films and tries to salvage them,” Jaramillo said.

Some of the footage included New Mexico Tech’s annual 49ers parade from 1952. Jaramillo poured over the footage second by second — but didn’t expect to see J. Robert Oppenheimer walk by.

Jaramillo said Oppenheimer’s hat was a giveaway.

“When I saw his hat, it was different from what anyone else was wearing at the time, kind of a fedora but with a wide brim, flat with a rim around it,” Jaramillo said.

He couldn’t wait to share it with physicists at New Mexico Techn. He said Oppenheimer worked with a lot of them.

“They were over the moon too, because there was a direct connection to those physicists at the time with Mr. Oppenheimer, so they made a brochure and they’re sending it all over to promote their school and to recruit students,” Jaramillo said.

Jaramillo wants to share that old home video with the world to fill in some of those gaps about the famous scientist’s life and New Mexico history.

“It’s just a pleasant coincidence for Socorro and New Mexico to know that little bit of history that not a lot of people know about,” Jaramillo said.

Jaramillo said Oppenheimer also used to hang out at the local watering hole, the Capitol Bar. That’s where he would read the newspaper and meet friends.