Homeless camp cleanups continue as city waits on New Mexico Supreme Court decision

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The fight over homeless encampment cleanups is headed for the New Mexico Supreme Court this week. Civil rights advocates say the city is criminalizing people who are homeless, while city officials say they are now more careful than ever when cleaning up camps in the metro.

There is an encampment within a half mile of the Gateway Center – where the city says they have focused outreach and enforcement of illegal camps. Neighbors say they are not happy with the growing camps.

Oral arguments are set for the state Supreme Court on Wednesday. Maria Wolfe, the CABQ Homeless Innovations officer, says she will be there as the court sets the rules for how these camps are cleared in the future.

