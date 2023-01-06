Honoring the life and legacy of JB White

SANTA FE, N.M. — It has been more than two years since New Mexico lost a bright, young star to gun violence. Santa Fe native and Lobo basketball commit JB White died after getting shot at a party. He was 18.

Now, his family is trying to honor his life and legacy, by helping others. White’s uncle has been giving back to the community of Santa Fe for three years. After White was killed, it became even more of a mission.

Lauren Green spoke with White’s uncle, Noah Cosey, on just how important this is for him and what it means for his nephew’s legacy. To watch, click on the video above.

Noah Cosey also has a clothing brand. Its goal is to spread awareness and help end the use of fentanyl.