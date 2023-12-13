Horror film ‘Killer Kafé’ now filming in Albuquerque

After months of work stoppage due to industry strikes, the crew of a brand-new horror film is beyond happy to be on set, inside an old Central cafe.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – After months of work stoppage due to industry strikes, the crew of a brand-new horror film is beyond happy to be on set, inside an old Central cafe.

The cast and crew of “Killer Kafé” are back at work.

“Everybody, the energy is so high. Everybody is so excited to be back to work and help me bring this vision back to life,” said Keith Jardine.

MMA fighter-turned-actor Jardine is directing and producing the movie. The story is about a serial killer who has a mental breakdown inside a Central cafe.

“To be off work for six months, it’s not like you can just go start packing groceries or something,” Jardine said.

That’s what hair stylist Holly Tadych had to do during the strikes.

“I was working at a grocery store here in town, and I got the text and that was on the third of December and my last day was on the 4, and I was filming on the 6,” said Tadych.

Tadych is among dozens of New Mexico crew members happy to be on set, creating something and earning money.

“Financially, it made a huge impact. I had to find work someplace else. I had to dig into my annuity and pull all my funds out” Tadych said.

Tadych says work like this is already unpredictable.

“I just took advantage of this whole time. I’ve been preparing for this all summer,” Jardine said.

With the strikes over, everyone can expect the work to keep on coming.