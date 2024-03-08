Horses and dozens of dogs rescued in Sandoval County hoarding case

Charges are pending against a property owner in Placitas after breeding dozens of dogs and keeping them in unhealthy conditions.

PLACITAS, N.M. — Charges are pending against a property owner in Placitas after breeding dozens of dogs and keeping them in unhealthy conditions. Sandoval County responders took 47 Australian Shepherds and five horses from that home about three weeks ago.

Now, a majority of those animals are in new homes, and many organizations are just bouncing back from that emergency response.

“That’s a lot for any shelter to manage, it’s just completely overwhelming, that number of dogs,” said Mattie Allen, director of communications for Española Humane.

Española Humane was one of the first organizations to step in.

“We ended up taking 25 of the about 50 dogs, which is quite a lot for our little shelter,” Allen said. “Some of them seemed pretty healthy other than being thin. Some of them were so traumatized that they weren’t eating and they needed fluids and some medications. I think people, you know, their hearts just broke open seeing these little mini and micro Aussies coming out of this horrific situation.”

Allen said Española Humane made sure to get the dogs vetted quickly and had adopters lined up. A majority of the 25 already have new homes. One is still in a medical foster. Another, named Ruby, is heading to prison as one of the newest pups in Española Humane’s Paws in the Pen program. Ruby is deaf like many of the other pups found on the property.

Leaders said this proves the value of rescue teamwork, but also proves the importance of a shelter in Sandoval County. The county identified a five-acre space near the I-25 corridor in Bernalillo, but it’s still a year away from breaking ground. The goal is to have it up and running by early 2026.

“Nowadays, it is just not a matter of if but when another situation like this occurs,” said Jayme Espinoza, director of Community Services with Sandoval County.

Sandoval County is down to two puppies at its holding facility now. One is going to a rescue, and one will be up for adoption soon. Española Humane is still looking for experienced fosters to take in its last few terrified and unsocialized dogs.

A rescue in Edgewood took the five horses in this case. It’s still under investigation – and charges are pending.