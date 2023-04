ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A hot air balloon made an unexpected landing in northeast Albuquerque Sunday.

The balloon came down just after 1 p.m. near Menaul and Monroe. There is no evidence it hit any power lines or caused any damage.

Albuquerque police are calling it a crash, and they say one man had minor injuries.

KOB 4 crews got video Sunday afternoon. The pilot told us it was not a crash, and said everyone is OK.

The scene is now clear.