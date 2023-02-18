Hotel Blue redevelopment project to resume in March

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After years of delays, construction on the historic Hotel Blue in downtown Albuquerque is set to resume.

The more than $20 million project was expected to be a key part of revitalizing the area. Right now, fencing still surrounds the 75,000-square-foot hotel located on the corner of 8th and Central – monitored by 24/7 security.

Eventually, it will become Arrive Albuquerque, a boutique hotel aiming to be a thriving community hub complete with a pool, coffee shop, and an outdoor space for food trucks.

Pete Rice, who lives nearby, says he’s seen the transformation get delayed again and again.

“They were saying ribbon cutting in 2021, but then that became 2022,” he said. “Then it became 2023. Now it’s 2024, 2025.”

The principal developer of the future sight says the delays are a result of COVID-related logistical issues, inflation, and the result of changing general contractors about six months ago.

Now, construction is expected to resume at the end of March. Developers plan to open doors for business by the end of 2024.