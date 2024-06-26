Hotels and gas stations accused of price gouging during Ruidoso wildfires

Both the South Fork and Salt fires have reached 50% containment as of Wednesday, but state leaders have another warning for wildfire victims.

RUIDOSO, N.M. — Both the South Fork and Salt fires have reached 50% containment as of Wednesday, but state leaders have another warning for wildfire victims.

The New Mexico Department of Justice says, unfortunately, some hotels and retailers are taking advantage of the situation.

While many were quick to lend a hand to the victims, many were even quicker to raise their prices.

Attorney General Raúl Torrez says they have gotten reports from Roswell, Alamogordo, and the surrounding communities that hotels, gas stations, and other retailers have been raising their prices since Ruidoso was forced to evacuate.

The state’s Department of Justice says Roswell will be the first place they take action.

Torrez says price gouging is common during emergencies like this, and it’s more likely to continue as people receive federal money – but the NMDOJ is going to do what it can to prevent that from happening in the long run.

“There shouldn’t be any mistake, for anyone who thinks this is an opportunity to take advantage of this community or people in distress, that they should understand that the full force of the law is going to be focused on that activity,” Torrez said. “We will do everything that we can and need to do to hold those folks accountable.”

Torrez explained it is illegal to participate in any fraudulent activity, especially when it is connected to a natural disaster. He says if businesses are found guilty, the NMDOJ can recover money that was wrongfully taken.

The NMDOJ is asking people to report any suspicious behavior. To report price gouging, fraudulent fundraising, or other concerns about scams or fraud, click here.

For those without internet service or those who would like to talk to a consumer advocate, call (505) 490-4060 and select Option 3.