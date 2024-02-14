House lawmakers approve state budget

The House passed the state budget proposal early Tuesday night, meaning the record-breaking spending plan will head to the governor's desk.

SANTA FE, N.M. – The House passed the state budget proposal early Tuesday night, meaning the record-breaking spending plan will head to the governor’s desk.

The budget plan passed the House even with all the changes the Senate made.

On Monday, the Senate added an additional $31 million to the budget, making this a $10.2 billion proposal. That extra money paid for free school meals, food banks, and a few one time expenses for state infrastructure.

“We put a road package together for $780 million just for roads. The need across the state is so great, we gotta get the DOT caught up and get them ahead of inflation,” said state Sen. George Muñoz.

This budget includes significant funding for state agencies, including raises for most state workers and public education employees. It also commits more than a billion dollars in trust funds to use in the future.

Lawmakers say that’s to prepare for a potential decrease in oil and gas revenue. Despite those predictions, they say the state’s bank account is in good shape.

This final budget proposal is about a 7% increase from last year.

The governor can line item veto, or mark out, certain parts of the budget once it hits her desk.