How did the drought impact this year’s pumpkins?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are just a few days left for you to pick up your pumpkins in time for Halloween but you might have a hard time finding the perfect one.

The ongoing drought in New Mexico is playing a role in that. For Big Jim, who has been farming for more than 50 years, he says it has brought more tricks than treats.

“You just don’t get the same yield. You know, we didn’t get the monsoons,” said Jim Wagner, the owner of Big Jim Farms.

When it comes to picking pumpkins, size matters and the nutrient-rich monsoon rain is the key to getting pumpkins plump and perfect.

“It’s a whole different color and different vibrant, you know, and we didn’t get it so a lot of the crop just didn’t make it to maturity. It shriveled up,” Wagner said.

According to Jim, pumpkin yields are below the average right now.

Don’t let that scare you off, though. Jim says he was still able to get a decent harvest this year.

That means you will probably still find a good one at the pumpkin patch.