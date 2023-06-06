How realistic is the latest Central redevelopment project?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – “La Curva” – named after where Central curves over the river – is the idea by the same out-of-state developer behind the El Vado Motel development.

Part of the plan would be to build three buildings on the lot that is currently occupied by the Siesta Trailer Lodge with 30 mobile homes currently set up there.

KOB 4 talked to a couple of the people there, and they’re not worried about the land they’re renting getting sold.

The lead developer – based out of Oregon – told KOB 4 Monday they’d be available to talk about their plans for this project. But, after our story aired Monday, they stopped returning our calls and emails.

KOB 4 wanted to know how the city is viewing the $11 million ask – we got a statement from city officials that says they are still reviewing proposals, but they will need private and public sectors working together to reach their goals.