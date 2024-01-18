How to make your financial resolutions a reality: Local expert

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A recent WalletHub survey found almost half of all Americans planned to make finance-related resolutions in 2024.

However, only half of those resolution-makers believe they’ll be able to keep their resolutions.

That is why we invited David Hicks, of Oakmont Advisory Group in Albuquerque, to offer some tips on how to keep up in the New Year.

He tackled some tough questions, including why it’s so hard to stick to financial resolutions and what you can do to overcome those things.

Hicks also talked about setting achievable goals, looking at high-yield savings accounts, managing debt and how to find help for financial matters. He discusses all that in the video above.