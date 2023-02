KOB 4 is on Roku!

To watch KOB 4 newscasts and stories on your Roku devices, add our channel and it will appear on your home screen.

To add KOB 4, click here. You can also search for KOB in the Roku “Channel Store.”

KOB 4 is also available for download on your Amazon Fire TV. KOB can also be found streaming on NBC, NewsON, Haystack News, DistroTV, and Local Now.