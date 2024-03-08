How will the ‘Rust’ armorer’s conviction impact Alec Baldwin’s trial?

The trial of former "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has come to an end with a split verdict. She was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, but not guilty of tampering with evidence.

Immediately after the verdict was read, she was taken into custody to await sentencing. It only took the jury two-and-a-half hours to come up with a verdict Wednesday after closing arguments.

KOB 4’s legal expert Ahmad Assed says he believes that a sign the jury heard something in the courtroom that convinced all of them.

“They couldn’t get over this notion that she was the weapons specialist,” Assed said. “No matter how chaotic the scene was, it didn’t take much for her to be more safe, and adhere to the protocol that she needed to adhere to.”

While the verdict didn’t surprise Assed, the fact the judge took her into custody afterward did.

“The judge said, there’s a death here, and there was a conviction, and therefore I’m going to remand you,” Assed said. “The court wanted to make a statement, and I think it makes this thing very real. And the team, Mr. Baldwin’s team, I’m sure felt that realness pretty quickly when she was remanded right after the jury came back with that verdict.”

Looking ahead to the trial of “Rust” actor and producer Alec Baldwin, Assed says this case could present a new hurdle for his team of lawyers.

“The idea that there was a conviction is troubling for Mr. Baldwin in my mind, and that the jury decided that whatever culpability existed, it rose to the level of criminal negligence, at least as to the armorer Ms. Gutierrez-Reed,” Assed said.

Baldwin’s trial is set for July.