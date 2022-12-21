How you can benefit from NM’s Healthcare Affordability Fund

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Health Care Affordability Fund is set to expand as the new year approaches through a variety of initiatives.

The state’s Office of Superintendent of Insurance is directly lowering premiums and out-of-pockets on the state’s official health insurance marketplace, beWellNM, which is also the only place where residents can qualify for state and federal savings on coverage.

Small businesses can also benefit from programs like these as an initiative is helping them offer health insurance to their employees by offering a 10% reduction in premiums.

More information on all of this is in the video above, where Danielle Todesco interviews a representative from the state’s OSI.

Click here to learn more about that small business initiative or click here to visit the beWellNM website.