HS Football Thursday: Oct. 13 highlights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — La Cueva and West Mesa faced off in a Thursday night high school football duel that, just by the 89-62 score alone, could pass for a basketball game.

The 151 combined points set a new state record for the most points scored by both teams in an 11-man football game. The previous record was 130 combined points scored during a 76-54 Roswell-Lovington match in 2019.

West Mesa put up a strong first quarter, with 21 points scored opposite of La Cueva’s seven points. La Cueva responded strongly, though, as they put up 40 points to West Mesa’s 21 – putting La Cueva at 47 and West Mesa at 42 leading into halftime.

See who won and highlights from Thursday night’s other games in the video above.

SCOREBOARD

La Cueva 68, West Mesa 49

Valley 56, Del Norte 6

Belen 30, Highland 7

Robertson 54, Santa Fe Indian 0

Wingate 20, Crownpoint 16