Hundreds enjoy ABQ Ride’s 57th Albuquerque Luminaria Tour

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s Christmas Eve and that means all across the state, thousands of paper bags have been transformed into something magical — luminarias.

The annual Albuquerque Luminaria Tour returned, and it was a perfect night.

Chris and Debbie Kenny were out Christmas Eve afternoon setting up their luminarias.

“We love this neighborhood, and we’re excited to be a part of this tradition this year,” said Chris.

It’s a double tradition, the annual luminaria tour through the Country Club Neighborhood and a family tradition.

“My father was always adamant about seams to the back, and we would drive around different neighborhoods looking to see who followed the rule,” said Debbi.

We kept that in mind as night fell, and the luminarias began to glow. The crowds began to gather, people were biking with friends, or walking with loved ones.

“Awesome, it’s just a beautiful night for this and everyone’s cheerful, happy,” said Dar Schilling.

Schilling and her husband say they come out every year and love sharing the beautiful flickering of Christmas tradition.

“My kids live in St. Louis they were born and raised in Albuquerque, so we send back them back, text them and say to them ‘Albuquerque Christmas,’” said Schilling.

Hundreds of people were out enjoying the not so white Christmas. This year’s 57th tour sold out almost instantly.

Schilling says it’s a sight you don’t want to miss.

“Come out if you haven’t come out, you gotta come out and see this it’s just an amazing time,” Schilling said.