Hundreds of balloons fill the Albuquerque sky Saturday morning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The first morning of the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta was a success.

Hundreds of balloons filled the sky over Albuquerque after lifting off from Balloon Fiesta Park.

Saturday’s events at Balloon Fiesta Park continue tonight with the Twilight Twinkle Glow, Team Fastrax Skydiving, and the AfterGlow Fireworks Show.

Another mass ascension is scheduled for Sunday morning.

To watch the livestream from Saturday morning, click here.