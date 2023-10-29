Hundreds of protesters rally in Albuquerque, demand Gaza ceasefire

There were demonstrations across the U.S. Saturday calling attention to the ongoing violence and bloodshed in the war between Israel and Hamas. Thousands took part in protests in New York, Chicago, and right here in Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There were demonstrations across the U.S. Saturday calling attention to the ongoing violence and bloodshed in the war between Israel and Hamas. Thousands took part in protests in New York, Chicago, and right here in Albuquerque.

Hundreds of New Mexicans marched down Central and through Old Town before arriving at a rally at Tiguex Park. It was the largest protest since the war broke out three weeks ago.

Hundreds of people from all types of backgrounds and religions joined the march calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Palestinian Health Ministry estimates that 40% of all casualties in the Gaza Strip in the past three weeks were children. Many protestors said that’s the reason they joined Saturday’s march.

Activist leaders called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and urged New Mexico’s elected leaders to do the same.

All five of New Mexico’s congressional leaders have called for some type of humanitarian intervention in Gaza.

Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Lujan say Israel must hold Hamas accountable, but are pushing the Biden administration to deliver fuel to hospitals and water facilities in Gaza.

All three of New Mexico’s representatives – Reps. Melanie Stansbury, Gabe Vasquez, and Teresa Leger Fernandez – all put out statements calling for a “humanitarian pause,” but did not go as far as a ceasefire.

The Biden administration has said it fully supports Israel in this conflict, but it’s worth noting the president suggested Monday he would discuss a ceasefire only after Hamas releases all of its hostages.