Husband arrested in Kansas after missing wife found dead in New Mexico

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. – Valencia County deputies have found a missing woman dead, and her husband is now a suspect in her disappearance and death.

Deputies found 37-year-old Karla Aguilera dead after she was reported missing by her kids early last week.

Sheriffs began searching for both her and her husband 50-year-old Rosalio Aguilera-Gamboa — who she lived with at their home in Tome.

On Wednesday, authorities in Torrance County discovered a body by a highway near Mountainair. Autopsy results confirmed it was Karla Aguilera.

An arrest warrant was put out for her husband and he was arrested early Saturday morning in Garden City, Kansas –440 miles away.

The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office is expected to reveal more details about this case on Monday morning.

Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.