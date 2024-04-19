I-25 mural continues to grow, despite looming erasure

The mural along I-25 on Lead is not only still there... it's growing.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The mural along I-25 on Lead is not only still there… it’s growing. The New Mexico Department of Transportation says it has to go. But it looks like the artist behind it, or possibly another artist, has responded.

The latest addition is a Zia symbol and what looks like a man in a DOT vest hugging the polar bear. It’s hard to tell if it’s the work of the original artist, but I-25 isn’t the only spot this Burque Bansky has tagged.

“The art started appearing last summer and it started with this one with the white in June and over the summer we had more art pop up, with the mushroom being the last addition,” said Kathy Teston, executive director of the Women’s Specialists of New Mexico that is located nearby.

Teston said she doesn’t plan on covering up the art that has been added to their building anytime soon.

“We typically deal with graffiti that is not as welcoming and we end up having to paint over it, but we’ve actually really enjoyed this art in our practice,” Teston said.

She also said her patients and employees seem to enjoy it and hope it grows even more.

“Our garden has grown, but I think it can grow some more,” Teston said. “Then he added the polar bear and some of the other things on the other side a few months ago, and then lately it’s been a whole mural of vases and pots, so it’s really been very nice to see his garden grow on that side of the freeway.”

As for the murals along I-25, it’s unclear exactly when NMDOT will be covering those up.