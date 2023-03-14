I-25 Studios expands, rebrands to Cinelease Studios

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Maybe you’ve driven by I-25 Studios in Albuquerque, and noticed, it’s not I-25 Studios anymore.

The national studio and leasing company Cinelease has taken over the massive studio lot, and it may look like a construction zone, but a local Cinelease rep said the studios have stayed up and running during the management shift.



Cinelease already has some presence in the Duke City, with its equipment rental warehouse, but now it’s expanding to the old I-25 studio space as a rep says the studio wants to increase its in-house production services.



The existing lot has five stages and Cinelease said there are newly renovated production spaces and offices.



The studio is now advertised as a “full-service studio,” meaning it’s a one-stop shop for clients with equipment on-site.



Cinelease has had its hand in several major films and TV shows, like “The Cleaning Lady,” filmed here in Albuquerque. Reps say Cinelease is looking forward to helping grow New Mexico’s booming film industry.