I-40 shut down due to train derailment near NM-AZ line

NEW MEXICO — Interstate 40 is shut down near the New Mexico-Arizona state line due to a train derailment around 13 miles west of Gallup.

Officials with the Apache County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona said a BNSF train derailed Friday. They said it happened south of I-40 near milepost 3 in New Mexico. First responders are responding to the scene. They’re asking people to avoid the area.

According to New Mexico State Police, the train was carrying gasoline and propane. Emergency crews are trying to mitigate the spread of the fire. No injuries have been reported.

KOB 4 received several videos showing a massive fireball coming from a train that appeared to derail near the state line.

Eastbound I-40 is closed on the Arizona side at milepost 357. Westbound I-40 is closed at milepost 8 with no detour available.

Westbound I-40 traffic is getting diverted onto U.S. 491 to State Road 264 to Ganado to Highway 191. Eastbound traffic is getting diverted in Chalmers onto Highway 191 to Ganado, then to State Road 264 and U.S. 491.

The derailment comes a month after a BNSF train derailed in Socorro. That derailment spilled millions of pounds of corn.

