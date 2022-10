ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Ice Wolves were in the spooky spirit this weekend.

The team wore their special Día de los Muertos jerseys while facing off against the Amarillo Wranglers.

The Ice Wolves are on a winning streak. They defeated the Wranglers 5-2 Friday night and 3-1 Saturday night.

You can catch their next home game on Friday, Nov. 4 against the Shreveport Mudbugs.

Dia de los Muertos Jersey weekend courtesy of HEI Electric! Jersey's will be auctioned off and seats for this weekends games are going quick. Get your tickets now! https://t.co/RJIruzd7CE pic.twitter.com/R3ZvThM6vI — New Mexico Ice Wolves (@NMIceWolves) October 27, 2022