Pre-Balloon Fiesta citywide cleanup this Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This Saturday is the annual “Imagine, ABQ” day, aimed at rallying Albuquerque to put the best foot forward before Balloon Fiesta.

Cleanup efforts will take place citywide. There are several places throughout the city where you can pick up materials and drop off your trash from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

It isn’t just one day that organizers want you to be all-in on the continued betterment of Albuquerque. They stopped by to talk about year-round initiatives and this year’s “Imagine, ABQ”