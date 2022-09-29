Immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit opens Thursday in the Sawmill District

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — You’ve seen artist Frida Kahlo’s work but an immersive exhibit in the Sawmill District is aimed at taking you on a journey that focuses on her life.

“Frida Kahlo, The Immersive Biography” opens at noon on Thursday at the Sawmill District’s Immersive Pavilion. Organizers say the visit takes around 90 minutes.

During your time there, you will be immersed in collections of historical photographs, original films, digital environments, artistic installations, collector’s items and new music that focuses on important moments of Frida Kahlo’s life.

The exhibit is open at noon, Wednesday through Friday, with the last entry at 6 p.m. It is open at 10 a.m., Saturday and Sunday, with the last entry at 7 p.m. The exhibit’s last day is October 30.

For more details, including ticket prices, visit their website